CUSTODIY Price (CTY)
CUSTODIY (CTY) is currently trading at 2.23 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CTY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CTY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CTY price information.
During today, the price change of CUSTODIY to USD was $ +0.198129.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CUSTODIY to USD was $ +7.6794258010.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CUSTODIY to USD was $ +3.2597294830.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CUSTODIY to USD was $ +1.008638377454381.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.198129
|+9.75%
|30 Days
|$ +7.6794258010
|+344.37%
|60 Days
|$ +3.2597294830
|+146.18%
|90 Days
|$ +1.008638377454381
|+82.58%
Discover the latest price analysis of CUSTODIY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
+9.75%
-8.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Custodiy is the Platform for the creation of Smart contracts. WEBSITE WEB3 integrated directly with the bnb chain. WEBAPP to open contracts on multiple chains: ETH, BINANCE. The use of stable coins guarantees the stability of the value held by the contract. CustodIy uses stablecoins such as USDT, USDC, PAX, BUSD. All services on the Custodiy Webapp, such as opening contracts or archiving documents are paid for via CTY token
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of CUSTODIY (CTY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CTY token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CTY to VND
₫58,682.45
|1 CTY to AUD
A$3.4119
|1 CTY to GBP
￡1.6502
|1 CTY to EUR
€1.8955
|1 CTY to USD
$2.23
|1 CTY to MYR
RM9.4552
|1 CTY to TRY
₺90.6941
|1 CTY to JPY
¥327.81
|1 CTY to ARS
ARS$2,934.1894
|1 CTY to RUB
₽178.3777
|1 CTY to INR
₹195.6156
|1 CTY to IDR
Rp35,967.7369
|1 CTY to KRW
₩3,097.2024
|1 CTY to PHP
₱126.5525
|1 CTY to EGP
￡E.108.2442
|1 CTY to BRL
R$12.1089
|1 CTY to CAD
C$3.0551
|1 CTY to BDT
৳270.722
|1 CTY to NGN
₦3,414.9997
|1 CTY to UAH
₴92.1659
|1 CTY to VES
Bs285.44
|1 CTY to CLP
$2,158.64
|1 CTY to PKR
Rs632.2496
|1 CTY to KZT
₸1,204.0885
|1 CTY to THB
฿72.0736
|1 CTY to TWD
NT$66.677
|1 CTY to AED
د.إ8.1841
|1 CTY to CHF
Fr1.784
|1 CTY to HKD
HK$17.4832
|1 CTY to MAD
.د.م20.1592
|1 CTY to MXN
$41.4334
|1 CTY to PLN
zł8.1172
|1 CTY to RON
лв9.7005
|1 CTY to SEK
kr21.3411
|1 CTY to BGN
лв3.7241
|1 CTY to HUF
Ft757.1965
|1 CTY to CZK
Kč46.7854
|1 CTY to KWD
د.ك0.68015
|1 CTY to ILS
₪7.6489