What is CUSTODIY (CTY)

Custodiy is the Platform for the creation of Smart contracts. WEBSITE WEB3 integrated directly with the bnb chain. WEBAPP to open contracts on multiple chains: ETH, BINANCE. The use of stable coins guarantees the stability of the value held by the contract. CustodIy uses stablecoins such as USDT, USDC, PAX, BUSD. All services on the Custodiy Webapp, such as opening contracts or archiving documents are paid for via CTY token

CUSTODIY (CTY) Resource Official Website

CUSTODIY (CTY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CUSTODIY (CTY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CTY token's extensive tokenomics now!