Cute Style (CUTIE) Information Storing value in digital art. Project launched by famous Korean artist with 144k instagram followers and millions of interactions. Created a token behind his digital art character ‘CUTIE’. The crypto community on X decided to support the artist by sharing his work to wider audiences. The artist is affiliated with some renowned names that have established and successful projects in the crypto space such as the artist behind $nub the silly nub cat. Official Website: https://www.cutieonsolana.com/ Buy CUTIE Now!

Market Cap: $ 11.69K
Total Supply: $ 999.36M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.36M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.69K
All-Time High: $ 0.00019144
All-Time Low: $ 0.00000833
Current Price: $ 0
Learn more about Cute Style (CUTIE) price

Cute Style (CUTIE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cute Style (CUTIE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CUTIE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CUTIE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CUTIE's tokenomics, explore CUTIE token's live price!

CUTIE Price Prediction Want to know where CUTIE might be heading? Our CUTIE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CUTIE token's Price Prediction now!

