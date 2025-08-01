CV3 Price (CV3AI)
CV3 (CV3AI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 125.79K USD. CV3AI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CV3AI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CV3AI price information.
During today, the price change of CV3 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CV3 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CV3 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CV3 to USD was $ 0.
Discover the latest price analysis of CV3: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.54%
-11.88%
-14.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
🚀 What Is CV3ai? CV3ai is an agentic recruitment platform that uses AI + blockchain to serve both sides of hiring — helping candidates win better jobs faster, while giving employers access to authenticated, pre-vetted talent with real-world credibility. It’s not just a job board. It’s an AI hiring agent and on-chain trust layer designed to automate, enhance, and verify the most critical parts of recruiting. 🧠 For Candidates (Job Seekers) The Agent Does: Discovers high-fit roles based on your skills, goals, and preferences. Enhances your résumé using AI to better match each role. Scores and ranks jobs by match quality. Applies on your behalf (with approval). Verifies your experience (work history, GitHub, LinkedIn) on-chain. Core Tools: CV3 Engine – AI résumé enhancement + job fit scoring Selfcruitment™ – You pick the job, CV3 handles the rest Trust Layer – Verifies your claims with public data and APIs 1-Click Apply – Integrated job board submission with tailored résumé 🏢 For Employers and Agencies The Agent Does: Sources talent that actually fits the job spec — both technically and culturally. Validates candidate history via GitHub, LinkedIn, public records, and AI cross-matching. Generates shortlists of matched, verified résumés. Automates outreach and applicant tracking. Prevents fraud with on-chain résumé authentication. Core Tools: Verified Résumé Layer – LinkedIn, GitHub, and work history validation Talent Search Agent – Matches real candidates with active intent Score-Based Shortlisting – Prioritizes by fit and trust Agency Dashboard – Manage hiring pipelines across clients 🔗 Blockchain-Backed Credentials CV3ai uses the Base blockchain to create the first public, immutable résumé layer, ensuring: Tamper-proof work history AI-generated trust scores Resume + job matching audits Decentralized professional identity 💸 Token + Monetization Token: $CV3ai (ERC-20 on Base) Model: Credit-based system (buy credits with fiat or $CV3ai) Use Cases: Resume enhancements, job applications, credential verification Goal: Enable non-crypto users while building an on-chain credential economy
Understanding the tokenomics of CV3 (CV3AI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CV3AI token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
