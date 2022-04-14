CV3 (CV3AI) Tokenomics
🚀 What Is CV3ai? CV3ai is an agentic recruitment platform that uses AI + blockchain to serve both sides of hiring — helping candidates win better jobs faster, while giving employers access to authenticated, pre-vetted talent with real-world credibility.
It’s not just a job board. It’s an AI hiring agent and on-chain trust layer designed to automate, enhance, and verify the most critical parts of recruiting.
🧠 For Candidates (Job Seekers) The Agent Does: Discovers high-fit roles based on your skills, goals, and preferences.
Enhances your résumé using AI to better match each role.
Scores and ranks jobs by match quality.
Applies on your behalf (with approval).
Verifies your experience (work history, GitHub, LinkedIn) on-chain.
Core Tools: CV3 Engine – AI résumé enhancement + job fit scoring
Selfcruitment™ – You pick the job, CV3 handles the rest
Trust Layer – Verifies your claims with public data and APIs
1-Click Apply – Integrated job board submission with tailored résumé
🏢 For Employers and Agencies The Agent Does: Sources talent that actually fits the job spec — both technically and culturally.
Validates candidate history via GitHub, LinkedIn, public records, and AI cross-matching.
Generates shortlists of matched, verified résumés.
Automates outreach and applicant tracking.
Prevents fraud with on-chain résumé authentication.
Core Tools: Verified Résumé Layer – LinkedIn, GitHub, and work history validation
Talent Search Agent – Matches real candidates with active intent
Score-Based Shortlisting – Prioritizes by fit and trust
Agency Dashboard – Manage hiring pipelines across clients
🔗 Blockchain-Backed Credentials CV3ai uses the Base blockchain to create the first public, immutable résumé layer, ensuring:
Tamper-proof work history
AI-generated trust scores
Resume + job matching audits
Decentralized professional identity
💸 Token + Monetization Token: $CV3ai (ERC-20 on Base)
Model: Credit-based system (buy credits with fiat or $CV3ai)
Use Cases: Resume enhancements, job applications, credential verification
Goal: Enable non-crypto users while building an on-chain credential economy
Explore key tokenomics and price data for CV3 (CV3AI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.
CV3 (CV3AI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of CV3 (CV3AI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CV3AI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CV3AI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
