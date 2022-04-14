Cyber Dog (CDOG) Tokenomics
Cyber Dog is a meme token created by the OGCommunity and launched on the TRON blockchain. It started as an inside joke within the community and recently turned into a full-fledged crypto asset. The token quickly gained popularity due to its playful branding and community-driven nature, appealing to a wide audience of meme coin enthusiasts and crypto investors alike. Backed by the OGCommunity, the project aims to leverage the decentralized power of blockchain technology while fostering a strong, engaged community. With a focus on fun and inclusivity, Cyber Dog is also exploring utility in various decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, staking rewards, and NFT integrations, positioning itself as more than just a meme but as a versatile asset within the broader crypto ecosystem.
Understanding the tokenomics of Cyber Dog (CDOG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CDOG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CDOG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
