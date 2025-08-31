CyberDragon Gold Price (GOLD)
-0.65%
-0.17%
-0.34%
-0.34%
CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) real-time price is $0.00137. Over the past 24 hours, GOLD traded between a low of $ 0.00136428 and a high of $ 0.00138614, showing active market volatility. GOLD's all-time high price is $ 0.03862179, while its all-time low price is $ 0.
In terms of short-term performance, GOLD has changed by -0.65% over the past hour, -0.17% over 24 hours, and -0.34% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of CyberDragon Gold is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GOLD is 0.00, with a total supply of 73986610488.45776. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 101.39M.
During today, the price change of CyberDragon Gold to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CyberDragon Gold to USD was $ -0.0000043956.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CyberDragon Gold to USD was $ -0.0000110604.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CyberDragon Gold to USD was $ -0.0001093454322862096.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.17%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000043956
|-0.32%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000110604
|-0.80%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0001093454322862096
|-7.39%
Cyber Dragon Golds are earned by playing the Cyber Dragon game. Cyber Dragon is a Play to Earn Game based on Binance Smart Chain. This game is powed by BinaryX team. Gold is a BEP-20 token, it is the main currency in the game. Golds can be used in most consumption scenarios in the game.For example, heroes need to consume gold to upgrade; gold is required for expenses when challenging dungeons and preparing the equipment. You can also use gold to hire other player's heroes to form a team together, etc. Gold can be obtained by mining by participating in daily work after recruiting heroes. Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain. Players can create characters, collect rare equipments and challenge Dungeon. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the Cyber Dragon. A hero will receive the dragon treasure house rewards by defeating the dragon.
