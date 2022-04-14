CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Tokenomics
CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Information
Cyber Dragon Golds are earned by playing the Cyber Dragon game. Cyber Dragon is a Play to Earn Game based on Binance Smart Chain. This game is powed by BinaryX team.
Gold is a BEP-20 token, it is the main currency in the game. Golds can be used in most consumption scenarios in the game.For example, heroes need to consume gold to upgrade; gold is required for expenses when challenging dungeons and preparing the equipment. You can also use gold to hire other player's heroes to form a team together, etc. Gold can be obtained by mining by participating in daily work after recruiting heroes.
Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain. Players can create characters, collect rare equipments and challenge Dungeon. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the Cyber Dragon. A hero will receive the dragon treasure house rewards by defeating the dragon.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GOLD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GOLD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.