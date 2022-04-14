CyberHarbor (CHT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CyberHarbor (CHT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CyberHarbor (CHT) Information CyberHarbor is a multi-chain decentralized monitoring network that detects threats and anomalies on DeFi, oracles, governance, cross-chain bridges and other Web3 systems in real time by scanning transactions and block-by-block state changes.CyberHarbor scores tokens and establishes a clearer security analysis chart through dimensions such as token transaction information, holder information, and short-term security testing. Official Website: https://cyberharbor.xyz Whitepaper: https://cyberharbor.xyz/CyberHarbor%20Whitepaper.pdf Buy CHT Now!

CyberHarbor (CHT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CyberHarbor (CHT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.74M All-Time High: $ 3,145.81 All-Time Low: $ 0.00484239 Current Price: $ 0.00568438 Learn more about CyberHarbor (CHT) price

CyberHarbor (CHT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CyberHarbor (CHT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CHT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CHT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CHT's tokenomics, explore CHT token's live price!

