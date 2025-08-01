Cyberperp Price (CYB)
Cyberperp (CYB) is currently trading at 0.481682 USD with a market cap of $ 932.70K USD. CYB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CYB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CYB price information.
During today, the price change of Cyberperp to USD was $ -0.0548324278867877.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cyberperp to USD was $ -0.1366448021.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cyberperp to USD was $ -0.2180946272.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cyberperp to USD was $ -0.7090138202266213.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0548324278867877
|-10.22%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1366448021
|-28.36%
|60 Days
|$ -0.2180946272
|-45.27%
|90 Days
|$ -0.7090138202266213
|-59.54%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cyberperp: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.17%
-10.22%
-8.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cyberperp is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange built on the Iota EVM, tailored for traders seeking low swap fees and minimal price impact on trades. As a fork of GMX, Cyberperp inherits robust features and introduces specialized functionalities optimized for the Iota EVM ecosystem. This platform uniquely supports trading via a multi-asset liquidity pool, which not only facilitates trades but also rewards liquidity providers with fees from market making, swaps, and leveraged trading.
Understanding the tokenomics of Cyberperp (CYB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential.
