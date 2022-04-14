CyberPixels (CYPX) Tokenomics

CyberVerse is an open-world, pixel-based game filled with various opportunities to explore, play, earn and have some fun! Our plan is to have an open world pixel game, fit with blockchain integration to allow for unique player experiences using Ergo Blockchain (by having NFT integrations, custom tokens, in-game marketplace integrated with Ergo blockchain, etc).

Not only will this increase player satisfaction, it will allow us to tailor unique experiences to community members who have purchased our NFTs. The CyberCity will be a city available to all, however, holders of CyberCitizens will have special privileges, early access for the early versions of the game and access to special areas!

Within the city, depending on your seniority and if you hold CyberCitizen NFT, you will be able to access special areas. While taking a stroll through the streets of CyberCity, you will also find a variety of jobs (mini games) to take part in, these jobs will be one of many ways to earn Cyberverse token $CYPX.

Official Website:
https://www.cyberversegame.io/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.cyberversegame.io/whitepaper-v3./

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 429.54M
$ 429.54M$ 429.54M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 47.64K
$ 47.64K$ 47.64K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00465824
$ 0.00465824$ 0.00465824
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00011091
$ 0.00011091$ 0.00011091

CyberPixels (CYPX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of CyberPixels (CYPX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CYPX tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CYPX tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand CYPX's tokenomics, explore CYPX token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.