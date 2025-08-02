Cybertruck Price (TRUCK)
Cybertruck (TRUCK) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TRUCK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the TRUCK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TRUCK price information.
During today, the price change of Cybertruck to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cybertruck to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cybertruck to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cybertruck to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.26%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-7.08%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-24.75%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cybertruck: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-3.26%
-13.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cybertruck $TRUCK is a cryptocurrency that reflects the innovative essence of Elon Musk's ventures. It's a decentralized memecoin, tapping into the popularity of Tesla's electric pickup and Musk's online humor. The coin symbolizes a future-forward approach to vehicles and investment, aligning with the Tesla brand's breakthroughs in electric transport. Launched with a vision of zero-tax transactions, it prioritizes security with immutable smart contracts and renounced control by its creators. $TRUCK boasts a total supply of one billion tokens, underpinned by a liquidity pool that is fully burned to reinforce trust. With auto-burn technology, the supply is continuously reduced hourly, promising growth and exclusivity. The project engages with the community through platforms like Dextools, Uniswap, 1Inch, Flooz Trade, and Etherscan, keeping in touch via X/Twitter and Telegram. As it strides towards mass deliveries following pilot production, $TRUCK invites enthusiasts to swap tokens and be part of 'the future vehicle.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Cybertruck (TRUCK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TRUCK token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 TRUCK to VND
₫--
|1 TRUCK to AUD
A$--
|1 TRUCK to GBP
￡--
|1 TRUCK to EUR
€--
|1 TRUCK to USD
$--
|1 TRUCK to MYR
RM--
|1 TRUCK to TRY
₺--
|1 TRUCK to JPY
¥--
|1 TRUCK to ARS
ARS$--
|1 TRUCK to RUB
₽--
|1 TRUCK to INR
₹--
|1 TRUCK to IDR
Rp--
|1 TRUCK to KRW
₩--
|1 TRUCK to PHP
₱--
|1 TRUCK to EGP
￡E.--
|1 TRUCK to BRL
R$--
|1 TRUCK to CAD
C$--
|1 TRUCK to BDT
৳--
|1 TRUCK to NGN
₦--
|1 TRUCK to UAH
₴--
|1 TRUCK to VES
Bs--
|1 TRUCK to CLP
$--
|1 TRUCK to PKR
Rs--
|1 TRUCK to KZT
₸--
|1 TRUCK to THB
฿--
|1 TRUCK to TWD
NT$--
|1 TRUCK to AED
د.إ--
|1 TRUCK to CHF
Fr--
|1 TRUCK to HKD
HK$--
|1 TRUCK to MAD
.د.م--
|1 TRUCK to MXN
$--
|1 TRUCK to PLN
zł--
|1 TRUCK to RON
лв--
|1 TRUCK to SEK
kr--
|1 TRUCK to BGN
лв--
|1 TRUCK to HUF
Ft--
|1 TRUCK to CZK
Kč--
|1 TRUCK to KWD
د.ك--
|1 TRUCK to ILS
₪--