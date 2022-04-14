Cybertruck (TRUCK) Tokenomics
Cybertruck (TRUCK) Information
Cybertruck $TRUCK is a cryptocurrency that reflects the innovative essence of Elon Musk's ventures. It's a decentralized memecoin, tapping into the popularity of Tesla's electric pickup and Musk's online humor. The coin symbolizes a future-forward approach to vehicles and investment, aligning with the Tesla brand's breakthroughs in electric transport. Launched with a vision of zero-tax transactions, it prioritizes security with immutable smart contracts and renounced control by its creators. $TRUCK boasts a total supply of one billion tokens, underpinned by a liquidity pool that is fully burned to reinforce trust. With auto-burn technology, the supply is continuously reduced hourly, promising growth and exclusivity. The project engages with the community through platforms like Dextools, Uniswap, 1Inch, Flooz Trade, and Etherscan, keeping in touch via X/Twitter and Telegram. As it strides towards mass deliveries following pilot production, $TRUCK invites enthusiasts to swap tokens and be part of 'the future vehicle.
Cybertruck (TRUCK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cybertruck (TRUCK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Cybertruck (TRUCK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Cybertruck (TRUCK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TRUCK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TRUCK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand TRUCK's tokenomics, explore TRUCK token's live price!
TRUCK Price Prediction
Want to know where TRUCK might be heading? Our TRUCK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.