Cyberyen is an innovative peer-to-peer payment network, completely decentralized without any central authority, that enables instant payments at virtually no cost to anyone in the world.
The open source software Cyberyen Core allows anyone to manage a node on the Cyberyen blockchain network and uses the Scrypt hashing method adopted for this cryptocurrency to confirm work.
Cyberyen is a hybrid grown from Litecoin with the addition of new block parameters. The Mimblewimble Protocol provides users with the ability to send confidential transactions where the amount being sent is known only between the sender and recipient, as well as the benefit of having a personal address balance and increased transaction throughput.
Cyberyen is anarchy - without rulers, but not without rules. Rules are defined and enforced by network members. Cyberyen's underlying "bottom-up" governance model, where each node operator governs itself by making sure no one else on the network breaks the rules they agree to.
Understanding the tokenomics of Cyberyen (CY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Want to know where CY might be heading? Our CY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
