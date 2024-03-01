CYBONK (CYBONK) Tokenomics
CYBONK stands at the forefront of the crypto frontier as a groundbreaking project that seamlessly merges the realms of biology and technology. This avant-garde entity is no ordinary canine but a highly evolved cybernetic organism, combining the innate characteristics of man's best friend with cutting-edge artificial enhancements. As a valiant member of the meme dog alliance, CYBONK tirelessly endeavors to maintain equilibrium in the ever-expanding crypto universe. Its mission is not only to safeguard the integrity of meme tokens but also to confront and overcome enigmatic adversaries, notably the peculiar-looking frogs and other challengers that vie for dominance in the meme token space.
Beyond its cybernetic canine prowess, CYBONK distinguishes itself through a myriad of utilities, making it a multifaceted force in the cryptocurrency landscape. With features ranging from artificial intelligence and liquid staking to play-to-earn (P2E) gaming and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), CYBONK is poised to ascend the ranks and establish itself as a formidable contender among the cryptocurrency elite. As it navigates the dynamic crypto ecosystem, CYBONK aims to redefine the boundaries of what is possible in the blockchain space, offering users a comprehensive and immersive experience that transcends traditional notions of digital assets.
CYBONK (CYBONK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of CYBONK (CYBONK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CYBONK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CYBONK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.