Cygnus Finance Global USD Price (CGUSD)
Cygnus Finance Global USD (CGUSD) is currently trading at 0.995957 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CGUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CGUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CGUSD price information.
During today, the price change of Cygnus Finance Global USD to USD was $ +0.00057028.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cygnus Finance Global USD to USD was $ -0.0004952894.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cygnus Finance Global USD to USD was $ -0.0023532471.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cygnus Finance Global USD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00057028
|+0.06%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004952894
|-0.04%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0023532471
|-0.23%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cygnus Finance Global USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+0.06%
+0.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cygnus Finance is a RWA stablecoin protocol built on pure, short-term U.S. debt assets. It is also the first native interest-bearing stablecoin protocol and the first native RWA protocol on Base.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Cygnus Finance Global USD (CGUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CGUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CGUSD to VND
₫26,208.608455
|1 CGUSD to AUD
A$1.53377378
|1 CGUSD to GBP
￡0.74696775
|1 CGUSD to EUR
€0.85652302
|1 CGUSD to USD
$0.995957
|1 CGUSD to MYR
RM4.25273639
|1 CGUSD to TRY
₺40.49561162
|1 CGUSD to JPY
¥147.401636
|1 CGUSD to ARS
ARS$1,356.88185723
|1 CGUSD to RUB
₽79.66660043
|1 CGUSD to INR
₹86.86736954
|1 CGUSD to IDR
Rp16,327.16132208
|1 CGUSD to KRW
₩1,385.19691474
|1 CGUSD to PHP
₱57.5663146
|1 CGUSD to EGP
￡E.48.46326762
|1 CGUSD to BRL
R$5.51760178
|1 CGUSD to CAD
C$1.36446109
|1 CGUSD to BDT
৳121.7059454
|1 CGUSD to NGN
₦1,525.19859023
|1 CGUSD to UAH
₴41.61108346
|1 CGUSD to VES
Bs122.502711
|1 CGUSD to CLP
$966.07829
|1 CGUSD to PKR
Rs282.53308176
|1 CGUSD to KZT
₸540.39630863
|1 CGUSD to THB
฿32.38852164
|1 CGUSD to TWD
NT$29.58988247
|1 CGUSD to AED
د.إ3.65516219
|1 CGUSD to CHF
Fr0.7967656
|1 CGUSD to HKD
HK$7.80830288
|1 CGUSD to MAD
.د.م9.11300655
|1 CGUSD to MXN
$18.84350644
|1 CGUSD to PLN
zł3.6850409
|1 CGUSD to RON
лв4.37225123
|1 CGUSD to SEK
kr9.65082333
|1 CGUSD to BGN
лв1.68316733
|1 CGUSD to HUF
Ft343.54540758
|1 CGUSD to CZK
Kč21.20392453
|1 CGUSD to KWD
د.ك0.303766885
|1 CGUSD to ILS
₪3.39621337