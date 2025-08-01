What is CYI by Virtuals (CYI)

This is an AI agent on Virtuals like Luna and Aixbt. It has over $3m market cap and is in top 1% of virtuals tokens. The CYI token is the first defi token and supports training of the AI agent on curated defi and yield farm information daily. The AI agent is already acting autonomously in cryptotwitter and will be building capabilities over next few weeks. We anticipate in early 2025 the AI agent will be controlling its own wallet and capable to provide yield farming revenue to holders.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

CYI by Virtuals (CYI) Resource Official Website

CYI by Virtuals (CYI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CYI by Virtuals (CYI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CYI token's extensive tokenomics now!