CyOp New Era Price (CYOP)
The live price of CyOp New Era (CYOP) today is 0.213768 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 214.22K USD. CYOP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CyOp New Era Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CyOp New Era price change within the day is -3.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00M USD
During today, the price change of CyOp New Era to USD was $ -0.0076677005056237.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CyOp New Era to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CyOp New Era to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CyOp New Era to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0076677005056237
|-3.46%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CyOp New Era: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.45%
-3.46%
+1.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CyOp is a decentralized experiment merging AI and human governance to manage a crypto investment fund. Holders of the $CyOp token participate in a DAO that competes directly with an evolving AI trading bot, creating a gamified test of human vs. machine decision-making. The project includes staking, governance voting, and technical analysis tools, offering both utility and active community involvement.
|1 CYOP to VND
₫5,625.30492
|1 CYOP to AUD
A$0.32706504
|1 CYOP to GBP
￡0.15605064
|1 CYOP to EUR
€0.18384048
|1 CYOP to USD
$0.213768
|1 CYOP to MYR
RM0.90637632
|1 CYOP to TRY
₺8.42032152
|1 CYOP to JPY
¥30.80610648
|1 CYOP to RUB
₽17.05227336
|1 CYOP to INR
₹18.40756248
|1 CYOP to IDR
Rp3,504.39288192
|1 CYOP to KRW
₩292.03274016
|1 CYOP to PHP
₱11.98597176
|1 CYOP to EGP
￡E.10.62640728
|1 CYOP to BRL
R$1.18427472
|1 CYOP to CAD
C$0.2885868
|1 CYOP to BDT
৳26.14168872
|1 CYOP to NGN
₦329.8867776
|1 CYOP to UAH
₴8.82648072
|1 CYOP to VES
Bs21.3768
|1 CYOP to PKR
Rs60.48779328
|1 CYOP to KZT
₸109.73566512
|1 CYOP to THB
฿6.92180784
|1 CYOP to TWD
NT$6.31470672
|1 CYOP to AED
د.إ0.78452856
|1 CYOP to CHF
Fr0.17315208
|1 CYOP to HKD
HK$1.67594112
|1 CYOP to MAD
.د.م1.94742648
|1 CYOP to MXN
$4.05304128