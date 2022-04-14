Cypher AI (CYPHER) Information

CypherAl is reinventing how 3D assets are generated, shared, and owned. We provide a platform that allows creators to express their creativity, exhibit their work, and make value by converting their works into NFTs. This can be done with the help of boundless artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. CypherAi revolutionizes digital content creation and interaction using AI technology. It provides versatile utilities, such as:

Text-to-3D: Converts text descriptions into realistic 3D models for applications like product design and animation.

Text-to-Music: Generates unique music compositions based on text inputs.

Text-to-Program: Facilitates rapid code generation from text descriptions.

Text-to-NFT: Transforms ideas into unique digital assets for NFT markets.

Text-to-Metaverse: Creates virtual environments and elements from text inputs.

Text-to-Game: Develops game elements and narratives using text prompts.

Investors must purchase CypherAi tokens to access the platform, which also offers earning opportunities through AI-generated outputs. With Ethereum blockchain technology, CypherAi ensures security, transparency, and verifiable transactions, empowering creators globally and providing attractive investment opportunities.