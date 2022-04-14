Cypher App (CYPHER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cypher App (CYPHER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cypher App (CYPHER) Information Cypher is a non-custodial privacy protocol on the Ethereum Mainnet, designed to boost on-chain security and anonymity. It utilizes zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) and an Association Set Provider (ASP) to offer strong privacy solutions, tackling transparency issues in public blockchains with sophisticated cryptography and compliance validation. Cypher: Enhancing Privacy in Blockchain Transactions Addressing Privacy on Public Blockchains Public blockchains, such as Ethereum Mainnet, inherently expose transaction details to all, which aids in transparency but compromises privacy. This transparency challenges the adoption in sectors requiring confidentiality like DeFi, cross-border transfers, and enterprise operations. Cypher's Privacy Solution Cypher is a privacy-focused, non-custodial protocol on Ethereum Mainnet. It leverages Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) and the Association Set Provider (ASP) for enhanced security and privacy. By employing PrivacyPools methodologies, Cypher enables secure asset deposits and withdrawals, ensuring transactions remain confidential. The ASP filters deposits, excluding illegal funds and adhering to compliance, merging user control with regulatory standards. Official Website: https://www.cypherapp.tech/ Whitepaper: https://docs.cypherapp.tech/ Buy CYPHER Now!

Cypher App (CYPHER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.30K
All-Time High: $ 0.00378975
All-Time Low: $ 0.0001206
Current Price: $ 0.00016305

Cypher App (CYPHER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cypher App (CYPHER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CYPHER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CYPHER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CYPHER's tokenomics, explore CYPHER token's live price!

