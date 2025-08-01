What is Cyphomancer (42)

The project is focused upon creating an AI crypto call alpha bot that integrates Twitter and Telegram social media posts as well as on-chain data to make token price predictions. The token 42, will be used to gain access to alpha calls from the bot in Telegram. After creating the alpha AI bot, we will build an AI Agent to autonomously trade using 42 to fund its activities. Our goal is to surpass the trading success of human traders with this AI Agent.

Cyphomancer (42) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Cyphomancer (42) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cyphomancer (42) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about 42 token's extensive tokenomics now!