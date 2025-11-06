CZ Guardian Price (GUARD)
CZ Guardian (GUARD) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, GUARD traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. GUARD's all-time high price is $ 0.00245186, while its all-time low price is $ 0.
In terms of short-term performance, GUARD has changed by +0.24% over the past hour, -1.07% over 24 hours, and -99.53% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of CZ Guardian is $ 8.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GUARD is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.66K.
During today, the price change of CZ Guardian to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CZ Guardian to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CZ Guardian to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CZ Guardian to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
GUARDIAN ($GUARD) — a community-driven token on the BNB Chain embodying the ideas of loyalty, strength and protection.
The CZ GUARDIAN token inhabits a space where community ethos merges with the principles of discipline and defence. On the BNB Chain, $GUARD was launched to serve not simply as a token but as a symbol: the guardian standing watch over the ecosystem. Within its design you’ll find the themes of steadfast support and resilience — the token aims to strengthen the collective, guarding the space rather than simply riding a trend.
At its core, $GUARD is driven by a community rather than centralised hype. It emphasises loyalty — the notion that participants are aligned around shared purpose, and the token becomes a means of embodying that commitment. In this sense it is less about rapid elevation and more about building a reliable foundation: the guardian guarding the future of the chain. Strength is equally central — not just in price or market metrics, but in the capacity to persist, to support the network’s vitality even in changing conditions.
Protection is the third pillar: $GUARD positions itself as a shield within its ecosystem. That means acting with clarity of intent and a sense of duty — to safeguard value, to sustain the protocol, and to protect the interests of the community. The token is not pitched as a short-term flip, but as a lasting presence, a sentinel for the framework in which it resides.
Trading availability on multiple venues — notably liquidity pools on Uniswap and PancakeSwap — reinforces the token’s practical accessibility. That dual-pool approach supports diversification of access and reflects an intent to anchor $GUARD across the ecosystem rather than confine it to a single entry point.
In launching $GUARD, the project invites users to join a guard-watch: a collective standing together, not just as holders, but as participants in sustaining the chain’s integrity and future. The imagery of the guardian is purposeful — disciplined, brave, and vigilant. When the token is described as the shield of the ecosystem, it means that the community, network and architecture are wrapped in a protective ethos, with $GUARD at its core.
In short: $GUARD is a token built around the values of loyalty, strength and protection; deployed on the BNB Chain; driven by community; rooted in dual-pool liquidity strategy; and envisioned as the guardian of ecosystem futures rather than a fleeting narrative.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|11-05 17:18:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
|11-05 10:42:00
|On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 17:22:15
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
|11-04 15:40:43
|Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
|11-04 13:21:37
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 05:28:00
|Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
