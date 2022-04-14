CZ on Hyperliquid (CZ) Tokenomics
CZ on Hyperliquid (CZ) Information
CZ is a leading memecoin on the Hyperliquid platform, consistently ranking within the top 10 in trading volume since its inception. The token pays homage to Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the former CEO of Binance, acknowledging his significant impact on the crypto industry. CZ on Hyperliquid has been running a countdown since the day it was released. The project is spearheaded by NMTD, a prominent figure in the Hyperliquid community and co-creator of HyperFUN, which is already listed on CoinGecko. CZ holders benefit from regular airdrops of new tokens released on Hyperliquid, enhancing the token's value proposition. Additionally, a swap page for CZ is currently in development on the testnet, set to launch when Hyperliquid fully adopts EVM compatibility, further expanding the token's utility.
CZ on Hyperliquid (CZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for CZ on Hyperliquid (CZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
CZ on Hyperliquid (CZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of CZ on Hyperliquid (CZ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CZ's tokenomics, explore CZ token's live price!
CZ Price Prediction
Want to know where CZ might be heading? Our CZ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.