D1ckGPT (DICK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.063161 24H High $ 0.066782 All Time High $ 0.297034 Lowest Price $ 0.063161 Price Change (1H) -0.88% Price Change (1D) -2.92% Price Change (7D) -21.90%

D1ckGPT (DICK) real-time price is $0.064295. Over the past 24 hours, DICK traded between a low of $ 0.063161 and a high of $ 0.066782, showing active market volatility. DICK's all-time high price is $ 0.297034, while its all-time low price is $ 0.063161.

In terms of short-term performance, DICK has changed by -0.88% over the past hour, -2.92% over 24 hours, and -21.90% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

D1ckGPT (DICK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.68M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.44M Circulation Supply 26.15M Total Supply 69,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of D1ckGPT is $ 1.68M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DICK is 26.15M, with a total supply of 69000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.44M.