D2 (D2X) Information D2 ($D2X) tokens earn Storage Network Tariffs on the ScPrime Decentralized Storage network when storage contracts complete successfully. The ScPrime network is a worldwide network of independent storage providers who earn utility tokens for providing storage to the network. D2 holders will share in these earning by holding the $D2X tokens. Official Website: https://scpri.me/ Buy D2X Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 45.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 919.10K
All-Time High: $ 0.255729
All-Time Low: $ 0.00604387
Current Price: $ 0.02040747

D2 (D2X) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of D2 (D2X) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of D2X tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many D2X tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand D2X's tokenomics, explore D2X token's live price!

