To honor the incredible bravery of Daboo, a heartfelt movement has been created to keep his memory alive The initiative celebrates Daboo's unwavering loyalty and courage while promoting causes that align with his heroic spirit, such aS animal rescue efforts, shelter funding, and pet safety awareness Through storytelling, Daboo's legacy serves as a reminder of the selfless love that animals offer to humans. By sharing his story and supporting these meaningful causes, the memory of Daboo continues to inspire kindness and compassion, ensuring his heroic act is never forgotten No Rug Pulls, No Get Rich Scams. Just Pure love for the meme coins!
Daboo (DABOO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Daboo (DABOO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DABOO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DABOO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.