DAC Platform (MEN) Information

DAC is an innovative platform that bridges Web2 and Web3, offering advanced Web3 infrastructure integrated with AI. It aims to be the leading platform for building and growing Web3 communities, with a strong focus on driving engagement and decentralized participation across its ecosystem.

DAC is an advanced technology platform integrating AI and affiliate consumption, providing flexible solutions for enterprises, expanding user opportunities, and driving stronger engagement between businesses and the global Web2 & Web3 communities