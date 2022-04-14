daCat (DACAT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into daCat (DACAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
daCat (DACAT) Information

In the whimsical world of Cryptocurrency, a land where digital dreams blend with reality, there roamed a cat with a swagger unlike any other. This wasn't just any cat; this was daCat, known far and wide for his funky fur patterns that shimmered in hues of electric blue and vibrant pink, and a sense of humor that could make even the most annoying troll chuckle. daCat wasn't just a cat - he was a legend, a symbol of joy and the spirited heart of the community.

daCat Token was no ordinary crypto token. It was a digital currency imbued with the essence of community. Each token bore the image of daCat, striking a pose with his signature funky flair.

As daCat Token began to circulate, it brought a new wave of fun and funkiness to the world of cryptocurrency. It wasn't just a token; it was a reminder that in the world of digital currencies, there's always room for a little laughter and a lot of funk. And at the center of it all was daCat, the funky and funny feline, pawing his way into the hearts of crypto enthusiasts everywhere.

Official Website:
https://dacat.fun/

daCat (DACAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for daCat (DACAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 2.15M
Total Supply:
$ 403.09T
Circulating Supply:
$ 403.09T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 2.15M
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
daCat (DACAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of daCat (DACAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DACAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DACAT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

