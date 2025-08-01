Dacxi Price (DXI)
Dacxi (DXI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 31.13M USD. DXI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the DXI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DXI price information.
During today, the price change of Dacxi to USD was $ -0.000150962580678369.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dacxi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dacxi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dacxi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000150962580678369
|-25.12%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-50.77%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-54.64%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Dacxi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-16.97%
-25.12%
-34.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is Dacxi Coin? Dacxi Coin is the engine that powers the Dacxi Chain; the world’s first global tokenized crowdfunding system. Harnessing blockchain technology and tokenization, the Dacxi Chain creates digital versions of company shares that can be easily bought and sold by anyone, anywhere, at any time. In doing so, it aims to solve the fundamental flaws that have held crowdfunding back from the trillion-dollar industry that leading companies such as IBM believe it could (and should) be. First launched in 2017, Dacxi Coin is the Dacxi Chain’s native cryptocurrency. As such, it plays a vital role in the Dacxi Chain’s operation. Dacxi Coin is responsible for facilitating global investment transfers, paying fees on the Dacxi Chain blockchain, node staking, and as the currency for the Dacxi Chain’s global crowdfunding network. The Dacxi Chain aims to unleash innovation around the world, by seamlessly connecting entrepreneurs with everyday investors who can offer the funding they need to succeed. When the Dacxi Chain is fully up and running, demand for Dacxi Coin is projected to reach billions. This makes Dacxi Coin one to closely watch. What makes Dacxi Coin Unique? As the native crypto of the Dacxi Chain, Dacxi Coin has a strong and sound use case – using blockchain technology to solve real-world problem. The early stage funding crisis is sealing the fate of thousands of world-changing products and ideas each year. Crowdfunding as we know it today has failed to reach the heights it promised – held back by limitations like geographical borders, lack of scale, and lack of buzz. In delivering the world’s first global tokenized crowdfunding system, the Dacxi Chain will break down these barriers. Opening the door for everyday investors to fund exciting new projects. Connecting entrepreneurs with the capital they need to grow their businesses. And unleashing the world’s innovation potential.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Dacxi (DXI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DXI token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DXI to VND
₫--
|1 DXI to AUD
A$--
|1 DXI to GBP
￡--
|1 DXI to EUR
€--
|1 DXI to USD
$--
|1 DXI to MYR
RM--
|1 DXI to TRY
₺--
|1 DXI to JPY
¥--
|1 DXI to ARS
ARS$--
|1 DXI to RUB
₽--
|1 DXI to INR
₹--
|1 DXI to IDR
Rp--
|1 DXI to KRW
₩--
|1 DXI to PHP
₱--
|1 DXI to EGP
￡E.--
|1 DXI to BRL
R$--
|1 DXI to CAD
C$--
|1 DXI to BDT
৳--
|1 DXI to NGN
₦--
|1 DXI to UAH
₴--
|1 DXI to VES
Bs--
|1 DXI to CLP
$--
|1 DXI to PKR
Rs--
|1 DXI to KZT
₸--
|1 DXI to THB
฿--
|1 DXI to TWD
NT$--
|1 DXI to AED
د.إ--
|1 DXI to CHF
Fr--
|1 DXI to HKD
HK$--
|1 DXI to MAD
.د.م--
|1 DXI to MXN
$--
|1 DXI to PLN
zł--
|1 DXI to RON
лв--
|1 DXI to SEK
kr--
|1 DXI to BGN
лв--
|1 DXI to HUF
Ft--
|1 DXI to CZK
Kč--
|1 DXI to KWD
د.ك--
|1 DXI to ILS
₪--