Dafi Protocol Price (DAFI)
Dafi Protocol (DAFI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 257.32K USD. DAFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Dafi Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dafi Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dafi Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dafi Protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.27%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+18.42%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+22.04%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Dafi Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.56%
-5.27%
-18.37%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Dafi creates synthetics to reward networks, for long term users Dafi solves the biggest issue within decentralized economies - by rewarding users later, instead of earlier.
