What is DAIFUKU (DAIFUKU)

Daifuku is a real Shiba Inu dog in based in Japan. Daifuku is well loved and recognized globally being the star of many memes and photos/videos. Daifuku is a community driven project with brand recognition. Daifuku also serves to teach the lessons of decentralization and treating each other respectfully. Daifuku was rugged and true colors showed, the Daifuku community has come for their revenge. Community participation and empowerment while also paying respect to a famous Shiba Inu. Daifuku will provide that much needed integrity and transparency in the industry.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DAIFUKU (DAIFUKU) Resource Official Website

DAIFUKU Price Prediction (USD)

How much will DAIFUKU (DAIFUKU) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your DAIFUKU (DAIFUKU) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for DAIFUKU.

Check the DAIFUKU price prediction now!

DAIFUKU to Local Currencies

Try Converter

DAIFUKU (DAIFUKU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DAIFUKU (DAIFUKU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DAIFUKU token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DAIFUKU (DAIFUKU) How much is DAIFUKU (DAIFUKU) worth today? The live DAIFUKU price in USD is 0.00008347 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current DAIFUKU to USD price? $ 0.00008347 . Check out The current price of DAIFUKU to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of DAIFUKU? The market cap for DAIFUKU is $ 76.04K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of DAIFUKU? The circulating supply of DAIFUKU is 911.03M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DAIFUKU? DAIFUKU achieved an ATH price of 0.00009708 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DAIFUKU? DAIFUKU saw an ATL price of 0.00006804 USD . What is the trading volume of DAIFUKU? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DAIFUKU is -- USD . Will DAIFUKU go higher this year? DAIFUKU might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DAIFUKU price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

DAIFUKU (DAIFUKU) Important Industry Updates