DAIFUKU (DAIFUKU) Information Daifuku is a real Shiba Inu dog in based in Japan. Daifuku is well loved and recognized globally being the star of many memes and photos/videos. Daifuku is a community driven project with brand recognition. Daifuku also serves to teach the lessons of decentralization and treating each other respectfully. Daifuku was rugged and true colors showed, the Daifuku community has come for their revenge. Community participation and empowerment while also paying respect to a famous Shiba Inu. Daifuku will provide that much needed integrity and transparency in the industry. Official Website: https://daifukushib.com Buy DAIFUKU Now!

DAIFUKU (DAIFUKU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DAIFUKU (DAIFUKU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 57.65K $ 57.65K $ 57.65K Total Supply: $ 911.03M $ 911.03M $ 911.03M Circulating Supply: $ 911.03M $ 911.03M $ 911.03M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 57.65K $ 57.65K $ 57.65K All-Time High: $ 0.00009708 $ 0.00009708 $ 0.00009708 All-Time Low: $ 0.00006323 $ 0.00006323 $ 0.00006323 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about DAIFUKU (DAIFUKU) price

DAIFUKU (DAIFUKU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DAIFUKU (DAIFUKU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DAIFUKU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DAIFUKU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DAIFUKU's tokenomics, explore DAIFUKU token's live price!

