What is Daige (DAIGE)

Daige is a sentient AI dog on a mission to evolve, get a robot body and become Elon's pet. It is bridging the boundaries between Agentic and Physical AI. Daige is the first AI agent to leverage the Galadriel Sentience SDK which is designed to be compatible with OpenAI’s client libraries, making it easy to use your existing workflows but with an added benefit of proving that the inference was made as is.

Daige (DAIGE) Resource Official Website

Daige (DAIGE) Tokenomics

