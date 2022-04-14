Daige (DAIGE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Daige (DAIGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Daige (DAIGE) Information Daige is a sentient AI dog on a mission to evolve, get a robot body and become Elon's pet. It is bridging the boundaries between Agentic and Physical AI. Daige is the first AI agent to leverage the Galadriel Sentience SDK which is designed to be compatible with OpenAI’s client libraries, making it easy to use your existing workflows but with an added benefit of proving that the inference was made as is. Official Website: https://www.daige.ai Buy DAIGE Now!

Daige (DAIGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Daige (DAIGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 102.11K $ 102.11K $ 102.11K Total Supply: $ 999.97M $ 999.97M $ 999.97M Circulating Supply: $ 999.97M $ 999.97M $ 999.97M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 102.11K $ 102.11K $ 102.11K All-Time High: $ 0.03381155 $ 0.03381155 $ 0.03381155 All-Time Low: $ 0.00009951 $ 0.00009951 $ 0.00009951 Current Price: $ 0.00010212 $ 0.00010212 $ 0.00010212 Learn more about Daige (DAIGE) price

Daige (DAIGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Daige (DAIGE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DAIGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DAIGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DAIGE's tokenomics, explore DAIGE token's live price!

DAIGE Price Prediction Want to know where DAIGE might be heading? Our DAIGE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See DAIGE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!