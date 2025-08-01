What is dak (DAK)

dak is a cryptocurrency built on the Sui blockchain, launched in 2024. The project aims to provide users with a secure and efficient platform for transactions, governance, and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. The token, $DAK, has a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens and is designed for use within the Sui ecosystem, where it can be traded for $SUI on decentralized platforms such as HOP.AG and CETUS. Users need a Sui-compatible wallet to hold and trade $DAK. The project emphasizes community-driven governance, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making processes related to protocol upgrades and future developments.

dak (DAK) Resource Official Website

dak (DAK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of dak (DAK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DAK token's extensive tokenomics now!