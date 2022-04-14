dak (DAK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into dak (DAK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

dak (DAK) Information dak is a cryptocurrency built on the Sui blockchain, launched in 2024. The project aims to provide users with a secure and efficient platform for transactions, governance, and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. The token, $DAK, has a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens and is designed for use within the Sui ecosystem, where it can be traded for $SUI on decentralized platforms such as HOP.AG and CETUS. Users need a Sui-compatible wallet to hold and trade $DAK. The project emphasizes community-driven governance, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making processes related to protocol upgrades and future developments.

dak (DAK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for dak (DAK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 23.40K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 23.40K All-Time High: $ 0.00123006 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

dak (DAK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of dak (DAK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DAK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DAK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

