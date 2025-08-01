What is DALGO (DALGO)

DALGO is the largest initial liquidity launch meme for Algorand to date, with liquidity anchored by Polkagold. It has 100% supply released on day one, and the LP is locked forever, ensuring no inflation or ability to remove the LP for a trustless meme experience. Dalgo isn't just any meme frog—he's a witty, business-savvy amphibian ready to leap into the future of digital currency. Powered by Polkagold liquidity and built on the cutting-edge Algorand Blockchain, DALGO is the ultimate fusion of humor and high-tech innovation.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DALGO (DALGO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

DALGO (DALGO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DALGO (DALGO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DALGO token's extensive tokenomics now!