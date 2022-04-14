DALGO (DALGO) Information

DALGO is the largest initial liquidity launch meme for Algorand to date, with liquidity anchored by Polkagold. It has 100% supply released on day one, and the LP is locked forever, ensuring no inflation or ability to remove the LP for a trustless meme experience.

Dalgo isn't just any meme frog—he's a witty, business-savvy amphibian ready to leap into the future of digital currency. Powered by Polkagold liquidity and built on the cutting-edge Algorand Blockchain, DALGO is the ultimate fusion of humor and high-tech innovation.