DALGO is the largest initial liquidity launch meme for Algorand to date, with liquidity anchored by Polkagold. It has 100% supply released on day one, and the LP is locked forever, ensuring no inflation or ability to remove the LP for a trustless meme experience.
Dalgo isn't just any meme frog—he's a witty, business-savvy amphibian ready to leap into the future of digital currency. Powered by Polkagold liquidity and built on the cutting-edge Algorand Blockchain, DALGO is the ultimate fusion of humor and high-tech innovation.
Understanding the tokenomics of DALGO (DALGO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DALGO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DALGO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
