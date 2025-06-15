DAM IT Price ($DAMMIT)
The live price of DAM IT ($DAMMIT) today is 0.00018409 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 184.08K USD. $DAMMIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DAM IT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- DAM IT price change within the day is -8.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.97M USD
During today, the price change of DAM IT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DAM IT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DAM IT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DAM IT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.71%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DAM IT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.55%
-8.71%
-25.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The project narrative goes off the saying ''damn it'', but it's switched up. it is changed to ''Dam it'', so it plays with both ''damn it'' and ''dam it'' as in a dam stopping water. for this reason the face of the coin is a beaver. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Understanding the tokenomics of DAM IT ($DAMMIT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $DAMMIT token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 $DAMMIT to VND
₫4.84432835
|1 $DAMMIT to AUD
A$0.0002816577
|1 $DAMMIT to GBP
￡0.0001343857
|1 $DAMMIT to EUR
€0.0001583174
|1 $DAMMIT to USD
$0.00018409
|1 $DAMMIT to MYR
RM0.0007805416
|1 $DAMMIT to TRY
₺0.0072513051
|1 $DAMMIT to JPY
¥0.0265292099
|1 $DAMMIT to RUB
₽0.0146848593
|1 $DAMMIT to INR
₹0.0158519899
|1 $DAMMIT to IDR
Rp3.0178683696
|1 $DAMMIT to KRW
₩0.2514890308
|1 $DAMMIT to PHP
₱0.0103219263
|1 $DAMMIT to EGP
￡E.0.0091511139
|1 $DAMMIT to BRL
R$0.0010198586
|1 $DAMMIT to CAD
C$0.0002485215
|1 $DAMMIT to BDT
৳0.0225123661
|1 $DAMMIT to NGN
₦0.284087688
|1 $DAMMIT to UAH
₴0.0076010761
|1 $DAMMIT to VES
Bs0.018409
|1 $DAMMIT to PKR
Rs0.0520901064
|1 $DAMMIT to KZT
₸0.0945007606
|1 $DAMMIT to THB
฿0.0059608342
|1 $DAMMIT to TWD
NT$0.0054380186
|1 $DAMMIT to AED
د.إ0.0006756103
|1 $DAMMIT to CHF
Fr0.0001491129
|1 $DAMMIT to HKD
HK$0.0014432656
|1 $DAMMIT to MAD
.د.م0.0016770599
|1 $DAMMIT to MXN
$0.0034903464