What is DAN (DAN)

$DAN was created in order to pay homage to the founder of RADIX, Dan Hughes. We began as a memecoin, but transitioned to a utility token not long after launching. We are the first true passive income project on Radix with investment portfolios on multiple chains. Holders can stake on our site (DanXRD.xyz) to qualify for quarterly XRD passive income payouts. We pride ourselves on being fully transparent with the community and, through our holders-only discord, they can view all project wallets, investments, etc. We also partnered with N3bula Innovations and Kumodroid on Solana to provide holder-only access to their non-custodial CEX trading bot.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DAN (DAN) Resource Official Website

DAN (DAN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DAN (DAN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DAN token's extensive tokenomics now!