Dante Price (DGPU)
Dante (DGPU) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 98.59K USD. DGPU to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Dante to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dante to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dante to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dante to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-17.95%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-56.50%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-60.24%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Dante: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.10%
-17.95%
-36.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DanteGPU is a decentralized platform that enables AI agents to efficiently utilize distributed GPU resources through the Solana blockchain. DanteGPU democratizes GPU access by eliminating central control, making high-performance computing available to everyone. With a decentralized infrastructure, GPU providers can offer their unused resources directly to AI developers and researchers, ensuring fair and efficient access to computing power. DanteGPU consists of two core marketplaces: an AI Agent Marketplace and a GPU Renting Marketplace. What makes DanteGPU unique is the integration of its own AI agent, Dantian AI, which optimizes usage by recommending the best AI agent-GPU matches. Users are free to manually choose GPUs, but the system provides optimized recommendations for better performance. Dante Token is a fully decentralized coin issued on the Solana blockchain. It was launched via pump.fun, ensuring an open-market and fair distribution. While the token is market-driven, it will also serve as a utility token within the DanteGPU ecosystem. Users can pay with either dGPU or Stablecoins, but using Dante Token will come with benefits such as discounts and incentives.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
