What is DAOLaunch (DAL)

DAOLaunch is to create an open and inclusive competitive environment for startup investment- the Decentralized Venture Capital concept.DAOLaunch offers retail investors preferential investment conditions depending on their investment performance recorded on the blockchain. Recorded investments are not editable, as all negotiations are all on-chain. DAOLaunch investors can brand themselves as Decentralized Venture Capitalists and much like traditional VCs, they can negotiate more favorable investment terms.DAOLaunch aims to change the structure of shady behind-closed-door investment deals to an open and more competitive deal structure that takes place on the blockchain. This will drastically shake up the startup industry.

DAOLaunch (DAL) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

DAOLaunch (DAL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DAOLaunch (DAL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DAL token's extensive tokenomics now!