daosdotsui is a decentralized platform built on the Sui blockchain that transforms how communities approach fundraising, investment, and governance. It enables anyone, from KOLs to investment funds and individual users, to create and manage DAO Funds—community-driven vehicles for pooling resources, investing strategically, and sharing profits transparently. Leveraging the speed and scalability of Sui, daosdotsui ensures that all processes are secure, efficient, and fully on-chain. Designed with Web3 principles at its core, the platform fosters transparency, inclusivity, and trust, empowering users to take an active role in decentralized finance. Whether you’re looking to build a DAO Fund, invest in ecosystem projects, or simply engage with the Sui blockchain, daosdotsui provides the tools to grow and succeed together.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DAOS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DAOS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.