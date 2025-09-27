Dark Cheems (TOTAKEKE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00158645 $ 0.00158645 $ 0.00158645 24H Low $ 0.00182873 $ 0.00182873 $ 0.00182873 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00158645$ 0.00158645 $ 0.00158645 24H High $ 0.00182873$ 0.00182873 $ 0.00182873 All Time High $ 0.01529702$ 0.01529702 $ 0.01529702 Lowest Price $ 0.00029539$ 0.00029539 $ 0.00029539 Price Change (1H) +1.47% Price Change (1D) -10.31% Price Change (7D) -55.82% Price Change (7D) -55.82%

Dark Cheems (TOTAKEKE) real-time price is $0.00161674. Over the past 24 hours, TOTAKEKE traded between a low of $ 0.00158645 and a high of $ 0.00182873, showing active market volatility. TOTAKEKE's all-time high price is $ 0.01529702, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00029539.

In terms of short-term performance, TOTAKEKE has changed by +1.47% over the past hour, -10.31% over 24 hours, and -55.82% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Dark Cheems (TOTAKEKE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.62M$ 1.62M $ 1.62M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.62M$ 1.62M $ 1.62M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Dark Cheems is $ 1.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TOTAKEKE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.62M.