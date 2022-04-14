Dark Frontiers (DARK) Tokenomics
"Dark Frontiers" is a gamified space realm governed by a Gamestarter produced DAO. As NFT standards and values are shifting towards promoting use-cases, Dark Frontiers' goal is to drive mainstream adoption by enhancing the usability of NFTs through staking, item ownership, and the creation of real-world value through in-game items.
The native token $DARK is the currency of the game, which will correlate with the in-game energy value. $GAME Coin will be required to participate in the IGO (presale), boost processes within the game (like merging NFTs), and will be used to purchase NFTs in the marketplace.
In short, Dark Frontiers allows users to craft — combine materials to build new items; trade — buy and sell your assets in-game as well as in Gamestarter’s marketplace; and discover — own your own land in the rich Dark Frontiers universe.
Understanding the tokenomics of Dark Frontiers (DARK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DARK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DARK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
DARK Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.