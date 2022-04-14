DarkCrypto Share (SKY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DarkCrypto Share (SKY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DarkCrypto Share (SKY) Information DarkCrypto Shares (SKY) are one of the ways to measure the value of the DarkCrypto Protocol and shareholder trust in its ability to maintain DARK close to peg. During epoch expansions the protocol mints DARK and distributes it proportionally to all SKY holders who have staked their tokens in the boardroom. SKY holders have voting rights (governance) on proposals to improve the protocol and future use cases within the DarkCrypto finance ecosystem. Official Website: https://linktr.ee/DarkCrypto.Finance Whitepaper: https://docs.darkcrypto.finance/ Buy SKY Now!

DarkCrypto Share (SKY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DarkCrypto Share (SKY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 12.45K $ 12.45K $ 12.45K Total Supply: $ 80.74K $ 80.74K $ 80.74K Circulating Supply: $ 80.74K $ 80.74K $ 80.74K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.45K $ 12.45K $ 12.45K All-Time High: $ 2,593.69 $ 2,593.69 $ 2,593.69 All-Time Low: $ 0.058184 $ 0.058184 $ 0.058184 Current Price: $ 0.15426 $ 0.15426 $ 0.15426 Learn more about DarkCrypto Share (SKY) price

DarkCrypto Share (SKY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DarkCrypto Share (SKY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SKY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SKY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SKY's tokenomics, explore SKY token's live price!

