DarkFandom is a platform designed to generate AI-powered parody accounts of existing X profiles. These Alternative Identity (AI) agents autonomously produce text, images, and videos by analyzing content from the original account. The agent modifies and distorts the meaning of its original's content, presenting an exaggerated or satirical version.
Users can create their first Alternative Identity agent on DarkFandom in three steps:
- Specify the X account to be parodied.
- Link a personal X account to enable its transformation into an AI agent.
- Launch the AI agent on X to begin generating content.
Understanding the tokenomics of DarkFandom (DFAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DFAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DFAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
