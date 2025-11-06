Darwin (DARWIN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.02393398$ 0.02393398 $ 0.02393398 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.60% Price Change (1D) +6.74% Price Change (7D) -13.31% Price Change (7D) -13.31%

Darwin (DARWIN) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, DARWIN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. DARWIN's all-time high price is $ 0.02393398, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, DARWIN has changed by +0.60% over the past hour, +6.74% over 24 hours, and -13.31% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Darwin (DARWIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 141.82K$ 141.82K $ 141.82K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 304.45K$ 304.45K $ 304.45K Circulation Supply 465.83M 465.83M 465.83M Total Supply 999,996,698.8525499 999,996,698.8525499 999,996,698.8525499

The current Market Cap of Darwin is $ 141.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DARWIN is 465.83M, with a total supply of 999996698.8525499. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 304.45K.