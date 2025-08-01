Darwinia Commitment Price (KTON)
Darwinia Commitment (KTON) is currently trading at 3.5 USD with a market cap of $ 520.60K USD. KTON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the KTON to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KTON price information.
During today, the price change of Darwinia Commitment to USD was $ -0.093448836443086.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Darwinia Commitment to USD was $ +0.5811316000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Darwinia Commitment to USD was $ +0.0118751500.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Darwinia Commitment to USD was $ +0.519355084015054.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.093448836443086
|-2.60%
|30 Days
|$ +0.5811316000
|+16.60%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0118751500
|+0.34%
|90 Days
|$ +0.519355084015054
|+17.42%
Discover the latest price analysis of Darwinia Commitment: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
-2.60%
-11.37%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KTON is a derivative commitment token of RING (Darwinia Network native token), which encourages long-term involvement. RING holders can voluntarily lock RING for 3–36 months and get KTON as rewards, compensating for the liquidity loss. KTON can be staked for staking rewards and obtaining voting power to participate in the governance. Darwinia Network is a decentralized heterogeneous cross-chain bridge protocol built on Substrate, serves as critical infrastructure for interoperability across the blockchain networks. Darwinia Network focuses on decentralized cross-chain token swap, exchange, and market and enables single-chain application upgrade to cross-chain version, including Defi, Game, DEX, NFT market, and more. Its vision is to build the future Internet of Tokens.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Darwinia Commitment (KTON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KTON token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KTON to VND
₫92,102.5
|1 KTON to AUD
A$5.425
|1 KTON to GBP
￡2.66
|1 KTON to EUR
€3.045
|1 KTON to USD
$3.5
|1 KTON to MYR
RM14.945
|1 KTON to TRY
₺142.275
|1 KTON to JPY
¥525
|1 KTON to ARS
ARS$4,801.09
|1 KTON to RUB
₽280.665
|1 KTON to INR
₹306.18
|1 KTON to IDR
Rp57,377.04
|1 KTON to KRW
₩4,922.61
|1 KTON to PHP
₱203.91
|1 KTON to EGP
￡E.170.17
|1 KTON to BRL
R$19.6
|1 KTON to CAD
C$4.83
|1 KTON to BDT
৳427.63
|1 KTON to NGN
₦5,359.865
|1 KTON to UAH
₴145.915
|1 KTON to VES
Bs430.5
|1 KTON to CLP
$3,405.5
|1 KTON to PKR
Rs992.32
|1 KTON to KZT
₸1,903.195
|1 KTON to THB
฿114.94
|1 KTON to TWD
NT$104.79
|1 KTON to AED
د.إ12.845
|1 KTON to CHF
Fr2.835
|1 KTON to HKD
HK$27.44
|1 KTON to MAD
.د.م31.92
|1 KTON to MXN
$66.395
|1 KTON to PLN
zł13.125
|1 KTON to RON
лв15.575
|1 KTON to SEK
kr34.37
|1 KTON to BGN
лв5.985
|1 KTON to HUF
Ft1,227.205
|1 KTON to CZK
Kč75.39
|1 KTON to KWD
د.ك1.071
|1 KTON to ILS
₪11.97