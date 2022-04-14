Dash 2 Trade (D2T) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Dash 2 Trade (D2T), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) Information Trading analytics dashboard and social trading platform for retail crypto traders. Dash 2 Trade offers: Strategy builder and Backtester: Accessible tools for backtesting allows users to assess whether or not their trading strategy is profitable.

Presale Section: Bring clarity of information to this large and underserved market in the crypto space.

Risk profiler: Establish a trader’s risk profile and the trading style most suited to them e.g. day trading / swing trading.

Trading signals: Provides actionable insight for retail traders based on event driven outlier detection algorithms.

Social trading: Trading competitions and shareable signals. Official Website: https://dash2trade.com/

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dash 2 Trade (D2T), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 159.34K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 473.50M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 336.52K All-Time High: $ 0.053805 All-Time Low: $ 0.00013598 Current Price: $ 0.00033657

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Dash 2 Trade (D2T) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of D2T tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many D2T tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

D2T Price Prediction Want to know where D2T might be heading? Our D2T price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

