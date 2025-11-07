Data Ai (DATA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Data Ai (DATA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-07 03:52:21 (UTC+8)
USD

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Data Ai (DATA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 5.70K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 5.70K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Data Ai (DATA) Information

Data AI The Future of Private, On-Device Intelligence

Data AI isn’t just another AI tool it’s the next generation of intelligent systems. Unlike cloud-based models like ChatGPT or Gemini, which depend on remote servers and centralized storage, Data AI runs entirely on your device. All processing happens locally, and your data never leaves your control.

By leveraging Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), every operation is executed securely within an enclave that even the system itself cannot access. No user data is ever stored or transmitted. You retain complete control, absolute privacy, and uncompromising security.

Yet despite being fully local, Data AI supports safe integration with sensitive services like Google accounts, email, and calendars all without exposing your information. It’s a paradigm shift not just an incremental improvement toward private, intelligent computing.

This is your chance to join early and secure your place in the future of private AI. We believe in giving everyone a fair shot no gatekeeping, no insider-only access. Be part of the journey right from the start.

Welcome to the future welcome to Data AI.

Official Website:
https://www.data-ai.co/
Whitepaper:
https://data-ai.gitbook.io/docs

Data Ai (DATA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Data Ai (DATA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DATA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DATA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

