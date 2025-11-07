Data Ai (DATA) Tokenomics
Data Ai (DATA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Data Ai (DATA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Data Ai (DATA) Information
Data AI The Future of Private, On-Device Intelligence
Data AI isn’t just another AI tool it’s the next generation of intelligent systems. Unlike cloud-based models like ChatGPT or Gemini, which depend on remote servers and centralized storage, Data AI runs entirely on your device. All processing happens locally, and your data never leaves your control.
By leveraging Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), every operation is executed securely within an enclave that even the system itself cannot access. No user data is ever stored or transmitted. You retain complete control, absolute privacy, and uncompromising security.
Yet despite being fully local, Data AI supports safe integration with sensitive services like Google accounts, email, and calendars all without exposing your information. It’s a paradigm shift not just an incremental improvement toward private, intelligent computing.
This is your chance to join early and secure your place in the future of private AI. We believe in giving everyone a fair shot no gatekeeping, no insider-only access. Be part of the journey right from the start.
Welcome to the future welcome to Data AI.
Data Ai (DATA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Data Ai (DATA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DATA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DATA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DATA's tokenomics, explore DATA token's live price!
DATA Price Prediction
Want to know where DATA might be heading? Our DATA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for